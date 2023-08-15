iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 155.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after buying an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

