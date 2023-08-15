J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.54. 537,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,254 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

