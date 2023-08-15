Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-4.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.208-2.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $168.31. 590,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.15.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

