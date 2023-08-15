Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

ORLY traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $952.67. 97,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $936.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

