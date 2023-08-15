Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.22. 1,226,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,028. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

