Jag Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,693. The stock has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.66.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

