Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,577. The company has a market cap of $518.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $547.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $460.46 and its 200 day moving average is $400.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

