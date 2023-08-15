Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 24,382 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 60.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,382 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $5.97 on Tuesday, reaching $432.03. The stock had a trading volume of 298,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $441.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,943 shares of company stock valued at $10,265,204. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

