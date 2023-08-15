Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 465,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 341,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,468,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,388,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

