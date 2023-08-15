JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,593.0 days.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDEPF stock remained flat at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

