JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in July

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 852,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,593.0 days.
JDE Peet’s Stock Performance
JDEPF stock remained flat at $28.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $31.77.
JDE Peet’s Company Profile
