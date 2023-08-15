Jeffery Allen Leonard Sells 583 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.52. 38,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,585. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $200.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALG

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.