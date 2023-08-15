John Schraudenbach Buys 3,624 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director John Schraudenbach acquired 3,624 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $99,877.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 66,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,671. The company has a market capitalization of $426.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after buying an additional 31,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 215,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

