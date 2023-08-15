Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,494 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,813 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $38,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 33,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.48. 453,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

