Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.05% of Sally Beauty worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 56,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,685. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $931.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.