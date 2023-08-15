Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $70.16 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $70,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.44. 285,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

