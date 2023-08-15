Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $32,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AYI traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.90. 10,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

