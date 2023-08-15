Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,284,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993,455 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.51% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $60,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,844.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 363,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

