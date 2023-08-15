Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 88,103 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,422,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 225,356 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,460. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

