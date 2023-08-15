Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,800. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.72.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

