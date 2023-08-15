Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,102 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.13% of Encore Wire worth $36,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.2 %

WIRE stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,313. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day moving average is $173.41.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

