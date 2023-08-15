Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Receives $2.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital began coverage on Jushi in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 256.00% and a negative net margin of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jushi will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

