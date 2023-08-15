Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2023

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Free Report) is set to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMDA

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Earnings History for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.