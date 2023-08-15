Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
