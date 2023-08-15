Kamada (KMDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kamada has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kamada by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMDA

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.