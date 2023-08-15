Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.
