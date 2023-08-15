Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 1,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

