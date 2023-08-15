Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 6,844 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $413,260,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,526,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,826,000 after acquiring an additional 921,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

