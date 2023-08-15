Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 604 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

