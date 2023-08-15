Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,725. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $280.08.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

