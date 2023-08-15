Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 23,774 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.12. 1,283,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,815. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

