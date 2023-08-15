Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $5.07 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 135,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. 7,722,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,040,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

