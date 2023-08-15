Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $7.64 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. 9,676,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,395,068. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

