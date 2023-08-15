Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.86. 2,190,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,238. The company has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.16. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.