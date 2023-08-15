Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.