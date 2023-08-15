Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,654,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $165,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,726 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,238,000 after buying an additional 981,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 37,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. 8,418,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,828,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

