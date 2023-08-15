Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 720.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,798,000 after acquiring an additional 647,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.90. 988,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,077. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $373.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

