Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 14,869 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,000. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 260,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $167,386,000 after buying an additional 86,552 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $395,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,104.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,694,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,654,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $840.20. 623,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,825. The company has a market cap of $346.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $868.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.