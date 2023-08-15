Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $5.44 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $106.66. 4,022,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,783,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

