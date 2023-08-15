Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $5.88 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.74. 849,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,608. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $302.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.43. The firm has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

