Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,854,000. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $233.76. The stock had a trading volume of 70,938,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,922,641. The stock has a market cap of $741.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

