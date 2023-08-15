Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,904.0 days.
Keppel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $5.23 on Tuesday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Keppel has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.79.
About Keppel
