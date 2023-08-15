Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 780,800 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,904.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPELF remained flat at $5.23 on Tuesday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Keppel has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

