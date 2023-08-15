Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,184. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

