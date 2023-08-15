Keybank National Association OH Acquires 11,526 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of Kraft Heinz worth $53,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,228. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.