Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 3.66% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $90,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 179,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,738. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

