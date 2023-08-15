Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One William Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% in the 1st quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,812. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.