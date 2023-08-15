Keybank National Association OH Sells 16,287 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,287 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.17% of Amphenol worth $80,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 622,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

