Keybank National Association OH Sells 461,421 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,534,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 461,421 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.51% of Cameco worth $171,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 1,103,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

