Keybank National Association OH Sells 56,802 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,802 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $67,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. 441,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

