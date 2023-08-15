Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYUF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

