KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 3,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

Get KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.