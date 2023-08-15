KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $961,652.08 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $961,652.08 and approximately $1.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013868 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,334.78 or 1.00053299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,888,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,888,818 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,888,880.7075086. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00788958 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.