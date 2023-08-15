King Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

King Wealth raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.9% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. King Wealth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $446.05. 285,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,794. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

