King Wealth Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Wealth reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,776,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. 3,960,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,223,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $103.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

